Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her "Heartbreaking" America's Got Talent Experience

Gabrielle Union won't soon forget her experience working on America's Got Talent.

Over the weekend, the businesswoman and actress participated in the "Minding Her Business" panel for the 2020 American Black Film Festival. While discussing some of the lessons she's learned in her Hollywood career, Gabrielle couldn't help but address one of her most recent gigs.

"Probably the AGT of it all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary," Gabrielle shared via USA Today. "That would be probably the hardest part [of my time in the industry]."

According to the publication, the former judge said that her experience behind the scenes led to her "feeling like such a public flogging and just standing in my truth and standing on the side of employee rights and knowing there's a better way of doing business."

"That whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked," Gabrielle continued.