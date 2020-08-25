Inside Amanda Kloots’ Search For Strength and Positivity After Nick Cordero’s Death

Amanda Kloots has every excuse—every right, really—to stay in bed.

In late March, she dropped husband Nick Cordero off at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in L.A. with every intention of picking him up just two hours later, once he'd been given a treatment for his pneumonia. But she never did.

Instead, after a grueling 90-day stay that saw the full-of-life Broadway performer slip in and out of a coma, have his right leg amputated and draw an entire country into his inspiring battle and sweet love story, he died from complications due to coronavirus on July 5, mere weeks after son Elvis celebrated his first birthday. Cordero was just 41.

So yes, no one would blame Kloots for burying under the covers, choosing to avoid this entirely unfair reality. Except, well, that's just not in her DNA. Rather than wallow, the fitness guru gets up each morning and searches for positivity, a quote—her most recent: "Sometimes your heart needs more time to accept what your mind already knows. Give your heart that time."—to hold on to. "Even subconsciously, on days where I don't need it, it's in my head," Kloots shared with E! News. "On days where I do need it, it's something that sets up my day the right way."