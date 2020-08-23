Rose McGowan Claims Alyssa Milano Made the Charmed Set "Toxic AF"

Rose McGowan didn't hold back on social media when talking about her alleged experience on the set of Charmed.

The 46-year-old actress accused her former co-star, Alyssa Milano, of creating a "toxic AF" work environment when they both starred on the hit WB show.

It appears the social media rift began on Friday, Aug. 21, following the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Milano first tweeted "a thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place."

In her post, the 47-year-old star began with the 19th amendment, writing, "Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote."

Shortly after, McGowan quote tweeted the message. "Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others," she shared. "To quote Marilyn Manson, 'I was not born with enough middle fingers.'"