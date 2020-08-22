Shop Today's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Daily Fashion Deal on Cardigans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As if the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale couldn't get any better, now the retailer is also offering daily extra special deals on fashion finds as part of the sale. These daily deals are announced day-of, offering 50% off on one or a couple of special items.

Today's daily deal is on Barefoot Dreams and Halogen cardigans. Shop these luxurious cardis that are perfect for fall below!