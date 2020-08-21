BTS Dishes on "Dynamite" & the VMAs: Hear From Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook!

K-pop hits Daily Pop!
BTS is back and bigger than ever! The global superstars just released their very first English-language single "Dynamite," along with an accompanying music video that may or may not have already broken the record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history. To dish on the new track as well as their upcoming performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook all stopped by Daily Pop on Friday, Aug. 21.
After an enthusiastic greeting from the entire group, V told E! co-host Carissa Culiner that they decided to make "Dynamite" fully English because "the vibe of the song really shined through when sung in English."
The impressive choreography on display in the music video becomes even more impressive given how quickly the boys were able to get it down: "two days!" BTS shouted, with RM dubbing V as the "fastest" learner.
J-Hope added, "I think we practiced for about two to three weeks, but it took us about two days to get the choreography down."
Lucky for BTS Army, BTS will take their moves to the VMAs stage on Aug. 30. According to RM, the performance will be "retro" with "disco" vibes in particular.
If that weren't exciting enough, there's even a new BTS film hitting international theaters on Sept. 10 and the U.S. on Sept. 24. Break the Silence: The Movie follows the group on their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour, and as V put it, will allow fans to "see how different we are on and off stage" and "what deep stories we have inside of us."
Jungkook added an equally sweet note when explaining why BTS' songs are often so positive.
"First of all, we receive a lot of energy from other people, and we believe we exist to give back as much hope and happiness as we have received," he said. "I think we find happiness in making others happy with what we do best, which is singing and dancing."
Aw! We can't wait to see "Dynamite" live.
