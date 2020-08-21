Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The Golden State Killer's fate has been unmasked.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the 74-year-old former police officer widely known as the Golden State Killer among other monikers, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Judge Michael Bowman inside the Sacramento State University Ballroom. His sentence includes 11 life terms without the possibility of parole, to be served consecutively, plus 15 life terms and eight years. DeAngelo must also register as a sex offender, pay fines and is barred from owning a firearm.

The convicted killer, who often disguised himself with a face mask while committing his crimes, was once again masked, this time amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seated in a wheelchair, DeAngelo's facial expression was camouflaged underneath.

"Mr. DeAngelo will spend the rest of his natural life and ultimately meet his death confined behind the walls of the state penitentiary," Judge Bowman said.

DeAngelo did briefly address the room before learning his future. "I've listened to all of your statements, each one of them, and I am really sorry to everyone I've hurt," he said while standing. "Thank you, your honor."