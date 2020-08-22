Warm Up Your Winter with Transeasonal Dressing Options

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's been a long time coming, but Spring is just about here.

With the slightest hint of warmth in the air, there's no better time to shed the sweaters and embrace the sunshine. Transitioning from woolens and coats into lighter cottons and breezy silks will open your wardrobe up to a plethora of options for keeping cool and layering up.

Ankle boots and lighter jackets still play their part, as the warm days flow quickly into chillier spring nights. Layering up with a denim overthrow or a long-sleeve shirt will keep you warm while allowing your entire ensemble to shine.

From floaty, flowing midi-dresses to effortless blouses and accessories of the moment, add these transeasonal items to your fashion wish list.