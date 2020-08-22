Warm Up Your Winter with Transeasonal Dressing Options

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's been a long time coming, but Spring is just about here.
With the slightest hint of warmth in the air, there's no better time to shed the sweaters and embrace the sunshine. Transitioning from woolens and coats into lighter cottons and breezy silks will open your wardrobe up to a plethora of options for keeping cool and layering up.
Ankle boots and lighter jackets still play their part, as the warm days flow quickly into chillier spring nights. Layering up with a denim overthrow or a long-sleeve shirt will keep you warm while allowing your entire ensemble to shine.
From floaty, flowing midi-dresses to effortless blouses and accessories of the moment, add these transeasonal items to your fashion wish list.
FRANKiE4 Shoes NAOMi Plum Boots
Versatile, comfortable and oh-so-fun in plum, the NAOMi boot will have you walking right into Spring in style. Featuring hidden arch support, completely customizable sizing and an elasticized gusset, the stacked heel height is perfect for days on the go, or drinks at sunset. We promise you'll feel the difference the triple-layer cushion support makes when you take your first steps.
Petflair Custom Print Face Masks
Mask up! These paw-fect face coverings are a welcome addition to the mask market, made with 3 layers of quality fabric—and your pooch or pet's face as the feature print.
"During this uncertain time, we wanted to bring a smile to pet lovers' faces by helping them navigate mask-wearing with a bit of fun whilst raising money for Pound Paws," says Brittany Bloom, Pound Paws founder. "What started as a Limited-Edition run has extended indefinitely due to overwhelming demand!"
Twenty-five per cent of profits will be donated to Pound Paws, assisting the rehoming process of rescue pets around Australia.
Forever New Jordan Midi-Dress
Step into Spring wrapped in a romantic fantasy with the Forever New Jordan Midi-Dress. A delicate shade of rose, this midi-length dream features wrap-over detailing, as well as a tiered skirt for floaty volume. Team with nude ankle boots and a denim jacket for the cooler nights, and strappy sandals while the sun is high.
Wrangler Authentics Women's Denim Jacket
Discovered your trusty denim jacket has gone AWOL during Winter? Fear not, we have the perfect replacement. This slim-fitting throw-on is crafted from soft denim for stretch and comfort, with sturdy metal buttons for fastening up. Most importantly, it features flap button chest pockets for stowing away sunglasses, and side pockets for the perfect pose.
Narissara Bloom Silk Shirt in Green
As if we weren't already excited enough for Spring to come, Narissara have released the ultimate transitional blouse in a range of gelato-esque hues. Silky soft with classic button-down details, the Bloom shirt is cut in a relaxed fit, perfect for working from home in style. There's no hiding those statement oversized cuffs either—be bold and show them off!
Tigerlily Women's Cosa Midi Skirt
Block out your calendar: we're dressing up in this block coloured midi-skirt from Tigerlily. Get flirty with a flounced hem and diagonal cut, creating a flattering shape from the waist all the way down. Team this up with a long-sleeved blouse for work, and swap in a plain white tee for play time. Spring sorted.
Mambo Women's Floral Print Dress
The LBD may be a classic, but the LRD (Little Red Dress) is for the bold. Turn up for Spring in a feminine, floral print with a flouncy skirt that sits at just the right length. Accentuate the waist with the drawstring tie for a custom fit as the season goes on. Pop on a pair of white sneakers for instant cool-girl vibes—this one will take you all the way through to Summer for only $35.
Merchant 1948 Atlanta Dress Flat Heel
If ever there was a shoe made for versatility, it's the Atlanta. Get the best of both worlds with an open sandal-like shoe, while keeping the toes enclosed with a softly pointed heel. Constructed from fine leather in New Zealand, the wide band and soft material will ensure your feet stay comfy all-day long.
Armani Exchange Buckle Small Crossbody Bag
Buckle up for warmer weather! Stow away all your essentials in this lightweight crossover bag featuring custom detailed stitching and quality construction. Fully lined in the signature Armani Exhange print, it boasts two separate pockets perfect for compartmentalizing your accessories and personal items. We can't go past this icy blue pop of colour.
