Chrissy Teigen and John Legend List Their $24 Million Home as They Prepare for Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are saying goodbye to the home where they enjoyed their first years as a family.

The A-list couple put their Beverly Hills home on the market this week. Per the listing, Chrissy and John are asking for $23,950,000 for the stylish house, which has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Future owners of the contemporary residence will be able to enjoy expansive views of the hillside, a kitchen with top of the line appliances, a backyard that is to die for and more chic upgrades that Chrissy and John made since purchasing the house nearly five years ago.

What's more is that the homeowners will be able to brag that they live in the same place Rihanna once called home. Chrissy and John bought the mansion from the singer for $14 million back in 2015.

It's unclear where the stars will move to next, as the home they recently purchased in West Hollywood is going to largely be used as a set for Chrissy's cooking show, according to Variety.