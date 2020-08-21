The Flash, Batwoman and More: How To Find All the TV Content at DC FanDome

The first part of DC FanDome is almost here!

The epic virtual event is essentially a Comic-Con just for DC, which includes panels for many of your favorite shows and most highly anticipated movies, with appearances from over 300 stars over many hours of content. It's actually so many hours of content that what was originally one 24-hour event is now being split into two different events, and we're here to help you figure out where to find all the TV content your superhero-loving heart has been missing over these past few months.

"Hall of Heroes" panels begin Saturday, Aug. 22, starting at 10 a.m. PT with Wonder Woman 1984 and will run for eight hours straight, repeating two more times within 24 hours. Then, on Sept.12, fans can create their own timeline of all the other content offered during FanDome to watch whenever they want over a 24-hour period on any device.

While a few TV shows will be making appearances during Hall of Heroes, most TV panels will be featured during the Sept. 12 event.