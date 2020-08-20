Taylor Swift Donates $30,000 to Make 18-Year-Old's College Dreams Come True

Taylor Swift is making one fan's wildest dreams come true.

Earlier this month, Vitoria Mario set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of receiving some money for tuition.

"I am a young Black 18 year old with a dream," she explained. "I have received a conditional offer to study Mathematics (MMath) at the prestigious University of Warwick…However, I am still in a position of uncertainty as I may not be able to attend university due to my circumstances."

Vitoria continued, "I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham. The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home' status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university. Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal."

Ultimately, Taylor learned about Vitoria's story and was moved to donate £23,373 or more than $30,000 to her tuition fees.