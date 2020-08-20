Kylie JennerHannah FerrierMiley CyrusShop E!VideosPhotos

Save up To 50% at This Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

Shop the beloved designer's bags and accessories at Nordstrom Rack.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 20, 2020 5:33 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Marc Jacobs fans listen up: Nordstrom Rack has a flash sale on the beloved designer's bags and accessories going on for the next three days. You can save up to 50% during this amazing flash event, so act fast before our favorite picks below sell out.

Ahead, more details on our top finds from the sale that you'll love. Happy shopping!

Shop Today's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Daily Fashion Deal

Marc Jacobs Voyager Circle Crossbody Bag

The bright hue of this crossbody is perfect for summer. Shop it in a variety of cheerful colors.

$325
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Aviator Sunglasses

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of aviators, and these are available in three different lens colors. 

$120
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Empire City Mini Messenger Leather Crossbody Bag

You'll get so much use out of this classic crossbody. It's made of leather and has a detachable strap.

$325
$160
Nordstrom Rack

The Marc Jacobs Voyager Leather Mini Satchel

How sweet is the pink hue of this mini satchel that can be worn as a crossbody bag? It has gold-tone hardware and a removable strap.

$425
$210
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs The Retro Embossed Logo Leather Mini Zip Card Case

How chic is this mini logo leather wallet? Shop it in three different colors.

$110
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Empire City Leather Shopper Tote Bag

Enter: the perfect work bag. It's also available in two other neutral hues.

$395
$200
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack

If you're heading back to class, pick up this chic take on a backpack. This quilted backpack style is also available in other colors. 

$225
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Supple Leather Tote Bag

This classic leather tote is simple enough to match any outfit. It comes in white too.

$395
$185
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Aviator Sunglasses

How unique are these aviator sunnies with a print design trim? You can also shop them in another colorway.

$200
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, shop these Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 activewear deals that have our hearts racing. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

