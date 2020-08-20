Read Max Ehrich's Heartwarming Birthday Message to Fiancée Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich's birthday message for Demi Lovato will make you believe in love again.

To celebrate the singer turning 28 years old on Thursday, Aug. 20, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet shout-out.

"Words fall short baby," The Young and the Restless star wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple on Instagram. "You light up this world & I am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé."

Ehrich then wrote about how he keeps "falling more in love" with Lovato and her "pure heart & soul every moment."

"Can't wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart," he concluded. "Happy 28th, my angel @ddlovato."

The dynamic duo has certainly had a lot to celebrate lately. Earlier this month, Lovato and Ehrich marked their five-month anniversary. The milestone came about two weeks after Ehrich popped the question with a diamond sparkler during a beachside proposal. In addition, they celebrated Ehrich's birthday in June.