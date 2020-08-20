Zendaya Still Wants to Dress Up for the 2020 Emmys—Even From Her Living Room

Whether she's at the Microsoft Theater or in her living room, first-time Emmy nominee Zendaya is going to bring her signature style to the annual award show.

As the country well knows, we're in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has turned everything about daily life on its head, including Hollywood and its long-running traditions. Come September, the Emmy Awards will go virtual for the first time in its history. While few details are even known about the upcoming unprecedented format, stars will be attending from home, which has spurred questions about the dress code.

While there's been questions about virtual guests in pajamas, Zendaya, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, is still planning to put a well-dressed foot forward. "I want to dress up," she told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Ben Platt Wednesday during her remote appearance. "I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience."

Even if that means strutting down her living room carpet as opposed to a red one. "It'll be...probably just my family over here," she said, "but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."

As she acknowledged, "It's different for sure, but I'm grateful either way."