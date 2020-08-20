Joe Jonas Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair Weeks After Welcoming Baby Girl

New dad, new 'do.

Joe Jonas took to Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 19 to show that he switched up his style. The singer posted a selfie that revealed he had ditched his dark locks for a platinum blonde look.

The hair transformation came just a few days after the Jonas Brothers band member celebrated his 31st birthday. It also came less than a month after Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child. While the "Sucker" celeb and the Game of Thrones star have not shared any details or photos of the child, TMZ reported the 24-year-old actress gave birth to a baby girl named Willa in July.

Of course, it shouldn't surprise fans that the proud parents want to protect their child's privacy. After all, the two didn't publicly comment on the pregnancy the entire time Turner was expecting. However, a source told E! News earlier this year the stars were "extremely excited" to become parents.