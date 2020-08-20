Dax Shepard Needs Surgery After Breaking Multiple Ribs in Motorcycle Accident

Dax Shepard is "in one piece" but in need of surgery after a motorcycle accident.

During a recent episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast, the 45-year-old star revealed that he suffered multiple injuries while riding at a California racetrack. "I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard, hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," Shepard shared. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

The Parenthood alum told listeners that he "clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars" and landed "pretty hard." Afterward, Shepard was reprimanded by track employees. "They really let me have it and I was too injured to object, so I just took it on the chin," he explained.