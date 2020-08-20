Dax Shepard Needs Surgery After Breaking Multiple Ribs in Motorcycle Accident

Dax Shepard is "in one piece" but in need of surgery after a motorcycle accident.
During a recent episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast, the 45-year-old star revealed that he suffered multiple injuries while riding at a California racetrack. "I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard, hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," Shepard shared. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."
The Parenthood alum told listeners that he "clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars" and landed "pretty hard." Afterward, Shepard was reprimanded by track employees. "They really let me have it and I was too injured to object, so I just took it on the chin," he explained.
The following day, Shepard went to the emergency room to get himself checked out after the painful incident. "I've been at the hospital for seven hours today," the host said. "The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery. And then I broke my hand that I'd broke a couple months ago."
Shepard admitted that he felt "very bad" and "guilty" because the accident likely scared his wife, Kristen Bell, and his podcast co-host and friend, Monica Padman. So, does this mean Shepard is going to give up riding his bike? For now, maybe. As he explained, "I don't think I'm going to quit but I think I might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020."
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Shepard took to social media to thank fans for their support after hearing the news on the podcast. "Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern," he wrote alongside a photo of his injury, featuring Bell in the background. "I'm in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern."