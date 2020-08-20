The Best In Beauty for Every Budget

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A good makeup day? Priceless.
If you're anything like us, you've been waiting almost daily by letterbox for that one (or four) online package to come. COVID may have hit hard, but it can't stop us getting our beauty fix.
Whether you're in need of a makeup hit to brighten your day, desperately need to replace that trusty ol' favorite, or looking for a way to #treatyourself through lockdown, there really is a beauty solution for every budget.
From finely defined brows, to barely-there foundation and sculpting sticks, we have you covered if you're looking to save or splurge. We can't speed up the postage process, but we can provide the inspo!
Splurge: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
Iconic. Timeless. Revolutionary. This finely-milled, super-soft finishing powder will encase your skin in a veil of softness, with just a hint of glow. Luxuriously silky on the face, this Hollywood favorite contains rose wax and almond oil to hydrate and smooth the skin, like a filter in real life. An investment worth every cent.
Save: Revolution Pro CC Perfecting Pressed Powder
Here's to flawless skin without paying out a fortune. Achieve a polished, lit-from-within finish with this perfecting powder, infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and skin-loving antioxidants for all-day comfort. The golden compact and sculpted product in the pan are so pretty, you won't even remember it's budget-friendly!
Splurge: YSL Taoutage Velvet Cream Lipstick
For the ultimate indulgence, wrap your lips in this whipped, velvety formulation for comfort and impact. Bursting with pigment for high-voltage color, this matte formulation is soft to touch on the lips, yet creamy and comfortable for long-lasting wear. The plush lip applicator is angled for precision, and really allows for a dramatic corner and cupid's bow.
Save: BOURJOIS Rouge Velvet Ink Liquid Matte Lipstick
Hollywood beauty on a high-street budget! Discover the true meaning of long-wear with this kiss-proof, lunch-proof, truly budge-proof 24 hour long-lasting formula. This satin matte goes the distance without sacrificing colour, and is available in 12 decadent shades. The gold lid adds a finishing touch of glam.
Splurge: Benefit Brow Microfilling Pen
This product may just be everything we've always wanted during lockdown. Giving the effect of a immaculately microbladed set of brows, Benefit's newest addition is easy to use and lasts all-day long. Featuring three graduated tips for a natural look, and available in 4 natural shades, this pencil is an eyebrow enthusiast's dream. Take our money!
Save: L’Oreal Brow Artist Skinny Definer Eyebrow Pencil
If precision strokes and fine detailed brows are your thing, then this is the pencil for you. With the tiniest of tips at 1.5mm, sparse brows and unruly hairs have met their match. The pencil is firm, but glides with ease for greater control. Flip the pencil over for fluffing action with the integrated spoolie. It's drugstore brows done right.
Splurge: Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Natural Glow Foundation
Put your best face forward with a hybrid foundation infused with hyaluronic acid and glycerin. This lightweight fluid flows across the skin forming an even, glowing layer of coverage which enhances your natural features. Apply it like a moisturizer and feel the freshness and hydration it brings throughout the day. Available in 24 generous shades, it's worth the price tag.
Save: Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk
Embrace the skin you're in with a touch of coverage for days at home. Coconut Milk and Aloe Extract play together on the face to form a smooth base to compliment any makeup application. Wear this alone for a CC cream-esque finish, or pop it on under a full face—it's that versatile. We love the glowing, dewy finish that shines through, without looking ‘shiny'.
Splurge: Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour
It's the ace for base: creamy, layerable and blendable. This cult-favorite eye stick is versatile enough to use as an eyelid primer, yet pigmented enough for a dramatic crease or smoky eyed effect. In a glide-over stick that's easy to use for beginners and professionals alike, you can amp up your look in no time with a single sweep. Available in a matte or shimmer finish—choose your player!
Save: Maybelline Colour Strike Eye Shadow Pen
Three strikes and you're out (the door). Maybelline have done it again with an affordable yet reliable rich and bold shadow, transforming from cream-to-powder across the eyelid. Apply to the eyes using the soft-tipped applicator for a precise placement, or sweep across and blend out with the finger for a softer look. Best of all—no fallout!
Splurge: Nudestix Nudies Matte All Over Face Color Blush & Bronze
You want supreme? Check out this cream. Waterproof, smudgeproof and long-lasting, this balmy stick really does the trick when it comes to delivering a bronzed, sunlit look. Conveniently packaged with a brush on one end for a stippled effect, the Nudies are faultless for effortless glamour and multi-use application. You can't go wrong.
Save: Mecca Max Off Duty Contour Stick
It's the new stick in town, but it's not playing around! This creamy, slide-over bronzer is perfect for a hint of colour and buildable definition. The perfect companion to the Barely-There Base trend, it's silky texture and large head make it a breeze to throw on for meetings, parties and everyday wear. Sculpt your way out of iso with your most chiseled cheeks yet.
