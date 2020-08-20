KUWTK Sneak Peek: Tristan Thompson Charms Khloe Kardashian With a Tempting Offer

Feeling friendly...and flirty!

At least, that seems to be the case for Tristan Thompson in this Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.

New episodes of the E! series are set to return on Thursday, Sept. 17, and since we haven't been able to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan since the coronavirus pandemic struck, this season is definitely far from over.

However, could the same be said for Tristan and Khloe Kardashian?

In the above clip, the pair—who were subject to engagement rumors in July, though a source told E! that wasn't the case—can be seen having a casual conversation until Khloe mentions plans for upcoming renovations to her home and needing to find a place to stay for her and True Thompson: "It's a lot."

"You're gonna have to pick up and move and then you're gonna have to relocate..." Tristan responds, ultimately offering up what he sees as the perfect solution. "I think, you know, I have my house in L.A."