Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Attends Conservatorship Protest

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, made it clear where his support lays in her ongoing conservatorship battle.
The 38-year-old was seen attending the #FreeBritney protest that took place at a Los Angeles, Calif. courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 19. According to a protester who spoke with Britney's former husband of 55-hours, Alexander, along with his wife and infant son, traveled all the way to California from his home in Nashville, Tenn.
The attendee said he came to "support" the movement and was a "delightful" addition to the group.
Alexander also spoke to Us Weekly about what motivated him to join the protest, describing the conservatorship as an "unfortunate situation."
"I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn't want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it's affecting her life still to this day in a negative way," he shared. "And it's time for it to be over."
Alexander, who has known Britney since they were children, added, "It's affected me and her, and that makes me part of it. I've been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on."
He and Britney infamously tied the knot in Vegas in 2004, but the singer and her family had the marriage annulled 55 hours later.
The "Toxic" performer then married ex-husband Kevin Federline in October of that year.
Wednesday's court hearing comes after Britney's attorney wrote the judge to inform him that the pop star is "strongly opposed" to her father, Jamie Spears, returning to his role as conservator. "Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as has done for nearly a year," read court documents obtained by E! News. "Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."
Jamie has not addressed the court filing
He recently gave a rare interview in which he discussed the #FreeBritney movement, as well as the conspiracy theories that have arisen as a result of Britney's social media presence. "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he insisted. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."