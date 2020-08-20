Terry Bradshaw Is Going "Quarantine Crazy" in Hilarious The Bradshaw Bunch Supertease

You can always count on family, even if they're as wild as the Bradshaws.

In this supertease for The Bradshaw Bunch, which premieres Thursday, September 17 at 9 p.m., viewers get a taste of what's to come for the all-new E! docu-series. From what we see in the teaser above, including patriarch and NFL legend Terry Bradshaw wearing cut-off shorts, a tied t-shirt and a cowboy hat, it promises to be an LOL-worthy time.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry notes in the just released footage. "The one thing you can always count on is family."

Clearly, there's no way to predict what occurs in the Bradshaw household as the famous family is seen flying in a hot air balloon, racing Hopper Balls and more.

And as Terry's stepdaughter Lacey declares, "Having Terry Bradshaw as your dad is crazy."

Don't believe her? In the new video, you can catch a shirtless Terry trying to seduce wife Tammy in a wig.