Kylie JennerHannah FerrierMiley CyrusShop E!VideosPhotos

Supernatural and More TV Shows Resume Production Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Supernatural has resumed filming for its final season, joining many other shows that have begun or are preparing for a return to production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Lauren Piester Aug 19, 2020 10:48 PMTags
TVSupernaturalCelebritiesEntertainmentCoronavirus
SupernaturalThe CW

The boys are back in town and ready to reach the finish line. 

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are officially back on set in Vancouver to film the final two episodes of Supernatural, as confirmed by the Instagram account for the show's beloved Tape Ball (which is a ball of the tape used to mark actors' spots on set). A new pic shows Sam and Dean back in the bunker at a safe distance from the masked ball of tape. 

"When their Covid test results come in before yours," the caption reads, with hashtags including #backatit and #wearamask. 

When production on the CW drama had to shut down in March, there were only two episodes left to film in the entire series. The final seven episodes (five of which were already produced) were moved to the fall schedule and will premiere Oct. 8. Supernatural will be the only show from the CW's regular fall line-up to air this fall, as all other premieres have been pushed to January. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

However, several other CW series are gearing up to resume production, along with many other shows across the TV landscape. We're in for a break from regular TV, but perhaps it won't be as long as we feared! 

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Spotted Back in New York City Ahead of Baby's Due Date

2

Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 3

3

Cole Sprouse Says He & Lili Reinhart "Permanently Split" in Statement

As both dramas, comedies, and reality shows slowly begin to go back to work, keep up with them all below! 

ABC
The Bachelorette (ABC) - IN PRODUCTION

The Bachelorette, with Clare Crawley as its star, began filming in mid-July after a quarantine period followed by many tests for all cast and crew. Since then, Clare has fallen in love, quit the show, and been replaced by Tayshia Adams, so the pandemic has definitely not put a damper on the drama. 

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - AIRING

Big Brother moved its COVID-19-free All Stars into the house on Aug. 5 for the ultimate quarantine, and the show is currently airing three times a week. 

CBS
Love Island (CBS) - PREMIERES AUG. 24

CBS' other show about isolating a bunch of people from the outside world is also returning, with all production taking place at a resort in Las Vegas. All contestants and crew have had to quarantine and pass multiple COVID-19 tests, and the show will air every weeknight beginning Aug. 24. 

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - IN PRODUCTION

Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano talked to E! News in mid-July on day three of shooting the back half of season four in Calgary, Canada. She described it as "a f--king mess" as everyone struggled to remember all of the rules, but the cast and crew were already getting used to having to constantly wash their hands and check in before scenes that required a lot of closeness. 

The CW
Supernatural (CW) - IN PRODUCTION

Supernatural was just two episodes from the very end of the series when production had to shut down in March, so the network decided to hold off on the final seven episodes until the fall. Filming has resumed in Vancouver, and Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are back on set to film the series finale. The final part of the final season premieres Oct. 8 on The CW. 

The CW
Riverdale (CW) - IN PRE-PRODUCTION

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted on Aug. 17 that production offices had opened and season five of Riverdale is officially in pre-production. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 18, Lili Reinhart revealed that she was just a couple of days away from heading to Vancouver for a two-week quarantine before filming begins again. Two and a half episodes remain from the end of season four, featuring senior prom and graduation, and then the show will jump ahead five years for the rest of season five. New episodes will debut in Jan. 2021.

ABC
The Good Doctor (ABC) - PRE-PRODUCTION

The Good Doctor was supposed to have resumed filming in Vancouver in early August, but actors were sent home in the middle of their quarantine when SAG-AFTRA and the Canadian government couldn't come to an agreement on safety protocols. Deadline reports that that issue has now been resolved, and production is now set to resume at the end of the month. 

ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC ) - RETURNS SEPT. 14

The cast has yet to be announced, but the pros are all on board for season 29, even if it means they that even the married pros have to isolate from each other. New host Tyra Banks has also already been promising big changes as the show heads in a new creative direction. The new season premieres Sept. 14 on ABC. 

CBS
S.W.A.T. (CBS) - IN PRODUCTION

The CBS drama went back into production on Aug. 4. Originally, S.W.A.T. wasn't going to be on CBS's schedule until midseason, but it swapped places with Survivor when the reality hit wasn't able to film a new season this fall. 

The CW
The Arrowverse (CW) - PRE-PRODUCTION

New Batwoman star Javicia Leslie has been posting on Instagram from Vancouver since at least August 9, and The Flash star Grant Gustin took a selfie in a Star Labs shirt on Aug. 19. "Sooooon. Had to work out in this this morning," he wrote. "Gearing up for full Barry Allen in the near future." 

New series Superman & Lois hasn't even been able to film a pilot yet, but that's also slated to return in January. Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl will both premiere later in 2021. 

Stars will be required to quarantine for two weeks, and filming on most of The CW's returning shows is supposed to start in Sept. 

FX
Fargo (FX) - PRE-PRODUCTION

The fourth season of Fargo, starring Chris Rock, is currently in pre-production in Chicago for the remaining episodes that weren't finished before the pandemic hit. The season is set to premiere Sept. 27 on FX. 

ABC
The Conners (ABC) - IN PRODUCTION

On Aug. 17, Deadline reported that The Conners had resumed production, with plans to tape with a minimal crew and no studio audience. 

CBS
Soap Operas - IN PRODUCTION

The Bold and the Beautiful returned to production in June, with General Hospital and The Young & the Restless returning in July. 

Related: "Supernatural" Cast Talks End of Long-Running CW Series
Don't miss the One World: Together at Home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of healthcare workers at 5pm AEST on Sunday 19th only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Gigi Hadid Spotted Back in New York City Ahead of Baby's Due Date

2

Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 3

3

Cole Sprouse Says He & Lili Reinhart "Permanently Split" in Statement

4

The Golden State Killer's Former Fiancée Confronts Him in Court

5

Chrissy Teigen Is Doubting This Selling Sunset Plot Point