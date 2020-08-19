Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Will Return to American Idol

Dim the lights, here we go!

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are set to return for American Idol's upcoming fourth season, ABC confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Ryan Seacrest will also return as host of the singing competition series.

"American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we needed it the most," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said on Wednesday. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest."

As fans may recall, the show went virtual last season amid coronavirus concerns. For this new season, the show is holding remote auditions in all 50 states as the pandemic continues.