Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 3

The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger.

Joseph Duggar, 25, and his wife Kendra Duggar, 22, are expecting their third child. The Counting On stars announced the news by sharing a few photos with People, which was first to break the news. One of the sweet snapshot showed the couple posing with their two kids—son Garrett David Duggar, 2, and daughter Addison Renee Duggar, 9 and 1/2 months—while holding signs that read "Boys 1," "Girls 1" and "Tie-Breaker Coming Feb. 2021."

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February," the proud parents told the magazine. "Baby #3 is on the way!"

The TLC celebrities suggested their children are looking forward to welcoming a sibling, too.

"We are so excited to see Garrett and Addison's reaction when they meet the new baby," they told the outlet. "Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll."