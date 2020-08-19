Where Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Really Stand as He Vacations With Kourtney Kardashian

One step forward, two steps back.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are once again taking a break from their on-again, off-again romance. A source tells E! News that their relationship status "changes daily," but for now they're split up.

"Things haven't been great between them. Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her." The insider explains, "Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her."

Scott and Kourtney are currently vacationing in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, along with their other celeb friends. The source says that he's been spending a "majority" of his time with Kourtney and the kids, because family is his "main priority" at the moment.

Likewise, the insider says Sofia has become "more independent of Scott."

"They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before," the source adds.