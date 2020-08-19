Kylie JennerHannah FerrierMiley CyrusShop E!VideosPhotos

Ironically, Brandless Has Become One of the Best Household Brands

It's super affordable.

By Carolin Lehmann Aug 19, 2020 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Brandless, Cleaning Stock PhotoAsiaVision/Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you don't want to spend a ton on household essentials, and would prefer that they're delivered straight to your doorstep, then Brandless is the brand for you. They carry home goods, travel essentials, beauty and personal care must-haves, health and wellness products and baby essentials in simple packaging and at super low prices.

Below, test out some of these brand-free products to see what you think of them yourself.

Girlfriend Collective Spins Recycled Plastic Into Workout Wardrobe Gold

Refillable Multi Surface Cleaner

Everyone needs a multi surface cleaner, and this one has a summer breeze scent. It comes with a packet of cleaner that you pour into the bottle and top with water.

$6
Brandless

Dishwasher Detergent Packs

Dishwasher detergent packs can run pricey, but here you're only paying $12 for a 50 count pack. These are EPA Safer Choice certified, non-toxic and biodegradable.

$12
Brandless

Dish Soap – Balsamic Greens & Grapefruit

How unique is the balsamic greens and grapefruit scent of this dish soap? It's also environmentally friendly and, of course, super affordable.

$3
Brandless

Surface Cleaning Wipes – Lemon Verbena

Surface cleaning wipes have been a rare find these days, but these are still available. They come in a pleasant lemon verbena scent.

$3
Brandless

Laundry Detergent Packs – Lavender

Your clothing will smell of soothing lavender after using these laundry detergent packs. They're made without artificial brighteners and come in a jar composed of a minimum of 90% post-consumer recycled materials.

$17
Brandless

Glass Spice Jars – 2 Count

Make like Pinterest and transfer all of your spices into these glass jars. Now all you need are cute labels.

$4
Brandless

Green Tea & Aloe Body Lotion

If you love the scents of green tea and aloe, you'll want to pick up this body lotion

$5
Brandless

Green Apple Facial Toner

This witch hazel toner has a juicy apple scent.

$8
Brandless

Hydrating Rosewater Facial Toner Spray

Or, if you prefer to spray on your toner, opt for this rosewater toner spray. It also includes aloe and is perfect for a mid-day pick-me-up.

$8
Brandless

