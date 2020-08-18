Aurate Jewelry Brings the Bling In an Ethical and Sustainable Fashion

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jewelry shopping can present a minefield of issues, ranging from overblown costs to deeply unethical practices in sourcing gems and precious metals. But Aurate is here to change the game.

Aurate was the brainchild of Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui, two grad-school friends who combined their background in fashion (Kahn) and finance (Ezzahraoui) in an effort to bring transparency and quality to the fine jewelry market. They wanted to offer pieces that were made using durable materials, but also had transparent, approachable pricing... not to mention, sustainable production practices and a built-in charity component to go the extra mile in doing good.

The result is a beautiful line featuring designs that are crafted using ethically-sourced and sustainably made 14K gold, 18K gold, and 14K gold-plated vermeil. To ensure it lasts, their vermeil is coated with 2.5 microns of 14K gold (instead of industry standard of 1.5 microns and 10K gold). Their gold is 100% recycled. Their pearls are sustainably harvested from family farms that give back to their local communities. They're also meticulous about how they source their diamonds and gems, tracking each one from mine to workshop, ensuring that their mines have acceptable working conditions, offer fair pay, and respect local indigenous communities.

Plus, everything is handmade in New York, so there's no import taxes tacked on to the final price of your piece. And as part of their partnership with Mastery Charter, Aurate supports and empowers children in need across U.S. schools by donating a book in your name for every piece of gold you purchase.