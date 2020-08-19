Pregnant Hannah Ferrier Talks Baby Names, Coronavirus & the "Sweetest" Gift She's Received

Hannah Ferrier is looking forward to her next adventure: Motherhood!

As was documented on Monday, Aug. 18's episode, Below Deck Mediterranean said farewell to the longtime chief stewardess after she was let go by Captain Sandy Yawn. Yet, as the now pregnant Bravo personality made clear in an exclusive chat with E! News, she's not dwelling on the past as she's looking forward to her future with her baby girl.

While Hannah revealed last week on Instagram that she's having a daughter, she told E! that she "found out ages ago" the sex of her unborn little one.

"I found out at 12 weeks and I'm 30 weeks," the Below Deck Med OG shared.

And, from what Hannah dished to us, her little girl will be one impeccably dressed baby.

"Her wardrobe is insane," she gushed. "I'm in like, my maternity leggings and a $5 baggy top and she's got like, Burberry and Camilla."