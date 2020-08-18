Carissa Culiner Says She's "So Excited" to Be Back on Daily Pop After Maternity Leave

Welcome back, Carissa Culiner!

On Tuesday, Aug. 18's episode of Daily Pop, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart welcomed back their co-host from maternity leave. And, from what the E! personality expressed in the highlight above, she couldn't be happier to be back at work!

"I am here, I am so excited," Carissa expressed to her co-hosts. "I have missed you guys."

Justin and Morgan expressed a similar sentiment as they made sure to cheers to Carissa's return.

"Oh my god, we missed you too," Justin shared. "We missed you too, that's why we bought champagne to celebrate. Well, at least I did."

Of course, pregnant Morgan toasted with water and relayed that they've been "ready" for Carissa's return. With this being Carissa's first day back, Justin checked in to see how she's doing.

"I feel great, you guys," Carissa said. "I have loved every second of maternity leave. I have truly enjoyed every single minute of it, but I am so happy to be back."