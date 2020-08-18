Why Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Would Consider Leaving the Oppenheim Group

Christine Quinn isn't sold on the idea of leaving her job just yet.
After season three of Selling Sunset began streaming on Netflix, reports surfaced claiming one of the show's top real estate agents could be leaving the Oppenheim Group.
But in a new podcast interview, Christine is clearing the air on her future with the team.
"That was headline manipulation at its best. If you've read the article, what it says is it's talking about, there's a scene in the trailer actually where Maya [Vander], Heather [Rae Young] and I are all sitting at the table and, you know, Maya is sick of the favoritism," she explained on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "And she's like, ‘Would you ever leave the agency?' and we're all like, ‘Yah, of course. We think about it all the time. The favoritism is real.'"
According to Christine, co-star Mary Fitzgerald gets more houses to sell allowing her to make even more money.
"Mary gets every single listing and Jason [Oppenheim] just doesn't want to do work so he just gives it to her and it's just so frustrating," she explained. "He doesn't give it to anyone else. So we're all just like sick of it and so it's really, really annoying and irritating."
"And we're all like, ‘Would you ever leave?' And we're all like, ‘Yah, totally, if this continues, if this favoritism continues, we'd absolutely leave,'" Christine continued.
For now, the newlywed continues to celebrate the show's success while also planning for her next big project.
While Christine isn't ready to officially announce anything, a lifestyle brand may be in her future.
"Basically I'm not quite there yet to talk about it and it's not because I'm trying to be exclusive or anything. It's just cause I really, really don't know. But I kind of wanted to just start a lifestyle brand," she teased to host Amanda Hirsch. "I don't really know exactly what direction I'm taking it in but it's just gonna be a fun place for people to go and a community of people who are just likeminded, diverse, inclusive individuals who just want a safe space like creatives and people that just don't want to be judged."
She continued, "And I kind of started the idea because I was always labeled and I really, really don't believe in labels. There's no such thing as labels."
Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix right now. And listen to Christine's full interview on Not Skinny But Not Fat wherever you stream your favorite podcast.