Hugh Jackman Hilariously Explains Why He's Been Checking In On Blake Lively

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are at it again.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 51-year-old X-Men star continued their long-lasting, friendly feud during his virtual appearance on Good Morning America.

The rivalry came up during a discussion about Jackman's recent Emmy nomination for his role in Bad Education. As fans will recall, Reynolds congratulated Jackman on the nod in July. However, the 43-year-old Deadpool star couldn't resist poking a little fun at his celebrity pal and quipped Jackman didn't deserve it. Jackman then fired back with a joking jab of his own and suggested Reynolds was just jealous.

So when Michael Strahan asked if Jackman had since checked in on Reynolds, The Greatest Showman celeb kept up the teasing.

"I check on Blake all the time," he said, referencing Reynolds' wife Blake Lively. "I just can't imagine what this whole isolation has been like. I mean, really, that's months in the same house with Ryan. So, I check on her all the time. She really really appreciates that. I think it's been very difficult for her."