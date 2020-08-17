Shop Genevieve Padalecki's New Comfy Casual Kohl's Clothing Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're not in the mood for fussy clothing but still want to look cute, look no further than actress Genevieve Padalecki's new Kohl's clothing collab SONOMA + Now & Gen. The line includes summer staples available in standard, petite and plus sizes, many of which are on sale right now. All pieces ring up under $100. You may know Padalecki from her role as Ruby on CW's Supernatural, or from her lifestyle blog and YouTube channel Now & Gen.
"I really wanted pieces also that were comfortable and that felt really good on your skin—that you could wear all day long," the Austin, Texas-based mother of three exclusively told E!.
Shop the highlights from Padalecki's new eco-friendly line below, plus hear about some of her favorite pieces.
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Embroidered Midi Shirtdress
"I just love it because I can wear it on a date night and I can wear it dropping off my kids," Padalecki says of this dress, which is one of her favorites. "I can sort of walk into any room and feel good with that dress on."
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Western Chambray Shirt Dress
"I also love this denim dress with the stitching," Padalecki says. "It was really important to have some stitching on it that stood out so we played with a few different colors."
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Plaid Sleeveless Shirt Dress
How pretty is this classic shirtdress with a windowpane plaid pattern? It's made of a breathable linen-blend material.
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Linen-Blend Jacket and Paperbag Waist Shorts
"I love the jacket because it really can be layered," Padalecki says of this set. "You can wear it with a sweatshirt underneath it in the wintertime and then you can also wear it with a T-shirt and tank top in the summertime."
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Paperbag Waist Pants
These comfortable pants cinch you at the waist. They also come in a stripe print.
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Shirred Linen-Blend Tank Top
This simple tank comes in the perfect summer fabric—a breathable linen blend. Shop it in green or ivory.
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Linen-Blend Midi Shirtdress
This Instagram-ready, linen-blend midi shirtdress also comes in a floral print. We love its buttons down the front and flattering belt.
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Utility Crop Jumpsuit
This comfy jumpsuit comes in a green hue that looks great on almost everyone. It has a convenient zipper front.
SONOMA Goods for Life + Now & Gen Strappy Linen-Blend Tank
You'll get so much wear out of this simple linen-blend spaghetti strap tank. It's available in four colors and prints.
Up next, shop the new Keds x Jungalow collab. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!