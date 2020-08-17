See Kourtney Kardashian’s Perfect Response to Critic Who Asked Her to "Donate More"

Keeping it klassy!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday with a gorgeous snapshot of her enjoying a boat ride in Idaho, clad in a shiny, silver swimsuit and equally stylish sunglasses. However, one commenter wasn't concerned with her pose, the picturesque backdrop or anything even tangentially related to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's post.

Instead, this person wanted to know: "Why can't you donate more money or your time to help people of the world ?" they wrote on Kourtney's photo.

A short time later, the mom of three decided to respond—and of course, her answer was the sweetest!

"always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?" Kourtney replied. "Let's encourage each other, ways others can help too."

She continued, "As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other."

Kourtney uploaded the photo amid her vacation with ex Scott Disick and their three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign.