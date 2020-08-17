Ashley Madekwe's JustFab Shoe Shop Leads With Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

JustFab has an empowering celeb series launching called Leading With Style, highlighting strong women the brand admires. Their first guest is actress Ashley Madekwe, of Revenge, Salem and The Beautiful Life fame. She has put together a shoe shop featuring her favorite Justfab styles as well as an encouraging "yes, girl. yes" T-shirt, launching today.

"The campaign is all about amplifying women's voices and equality for women, which is really important to me," Madekwe says.

As a part of the Leading With Style campaign, she has joined Daria Burke for a conversation about her experience as a Black actress in Hollywood and using her platforms for good. This interview will go live on Aug. 26th, Women's Equality Day, on JustFab's social media channels.

JustFab will also be releasing more Leading With Style partnerships and interviews featuring women they admire in the future. Keep an eye out for the next one in October. In honor of this partnership between Madekwe and JustFab, a donation has also been made to female-led Beauty 2 the Streetz charity.

But now, shop some of Madekwe's favorite shoe styles plus her T-shirt below!