Ana de Armas Shares Rare Selfie With Ben Affleck to Celebrate His 48th Birthday

Another year older, wiser and—dare we say—in love?

Such seems to have been the case for Ben Affleck, who rang in his 48th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 15. While it's unclear exactly how the Oscar winner celebrated his special day given the ongoing pandemic, it appears his famous girlfriend Ana de Armas was with the actor at some point during the weekend. The 32-year-old actress and his Deep Water co-star shared a photo of them together to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 16, a rare post for the star. The black-and-white photo showed the two outside together, Affleck grinning from ear to ear.

As for the caption, De Armas kept it to a minimum with a simple two pink hearts emoji.

While they've been a couple at least since March, it's not every day Affleck pops up on her social media feeds. In fact, the last time De Armas shared a glimpse at their romance, it was in honor of her own birthday in April.