Watch Pregnant Katy Perry Give a Tour of Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Katy Perry, who will soon welcome a daughter with Orlando Bloom, shared a sneak peek of her baby girl's room. Scroll on to watch the video.

By Jess Cohen Aug 17, 2020 11:45 AM
Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fans over the weekend.

The superstar singer, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, gave a sneak peek look at their daughter's nursery. During the 35-year-old's #SmileSunday livestream on Aug. 16, Perry showed the first glimpse of the pretty in pink room. "I'm gonna show you my baby room," an excited Perry gushed to fans. "Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek."

The expecting star held up her laptop computer as she showed clothes and shoes hanging from a wall in her daughter's room. As she told fans, "So I have some little clothes on the wall and then I have like, a little pink room."

Perry then panned the camera around the room so viewers could see the baby's crib and a comfortable chair next to it for mom. The star, who is expected to give birth very soon, pretended to cry as she gushed over the lights in the room and the changing area.

Katy Perry's Pregnancy Style

Perry also gave fans a close-up view of her daughter's mobile above her crib.

The singer, who announced her pregnancy in early March in her "Never Worn White" music video, also showed fans a series of outfits she has ready for her daughter.

Among the adorable baby outfits was an Adidas onesie, gifted to Perry when she was in Australia earlier this year. As Perry concluded her nursery tour, she took a seat in her rocking chair. "I think that's it guys," Perry said. "There she is, there she goes. Here I am, where I'll be for the next forever, just rocking back and forth."

Perry signed off by telling fans that she has all of her baby diapers "ready to go" as she awaits the arrival of her daughter. Take a look at the videos above to see Perry's nursery tour!

