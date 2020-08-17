Watch Pregnant Katy Perry Give a Tour of Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fans over the weekend.

The superstar singer, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, gave a sneak peek look at their daughter's nursery. During the 35-year-old's #SmileSunday livestream on Aug. 16, Perry showed the first glimpse of the pretty in pink room. "I'm gonna show you my baby room," an excited Perry gushed to fans. "Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek."

The expecting star held up her laptop computer as she showed clothes and shoes hanging from a wall in her daughter's room. As she told fans, "So I have some little clothes on the wall and then I have like, a little pink room."

Perry then panned the camera around the room so viewers could see the baby's crib and a comfortable chair next to it for mom. The star, who is expected to give birth very soon, pretended to cry as she gushed over the lights in the room and the changing area.