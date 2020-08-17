Neon VintagE!: Shop the 90s with These Fashion Throwbacks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're going back to a better time: the 1990s.

It's the trend that celebs like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Selena Gomez are fully embracing, and we're here for it. Not only did the era bring splashes of colour and accessories galore, it also embraced comfortable dressing and soft, wearable fabrics.

From overalls for the new age, to tie dye dreams and hair accessories from yesteryear, we've got your guide to jumping back a few decades in style. Inflatable bubble chair optional.