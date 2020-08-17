Neon VintagE!: Shop the 90s with These Fashion Throwbacks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're going back to a better time: the 1990s.
It's the trend that celebs like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Selena Gomez are fully embracing, and we're here for it. Not only did the era bring splashes of colour and accessories galore, it also embraced comfortable dressing and soft, wearable fabrics.
From overalls for the new age, to tie dye dreams and hair accessories from yesteryear, we've got your guide to jumping back a few decades in style. Inflatable bubble chair optional.
STAX Tie Dye Bike Shorts in Sky
Eat my shorts! Whether it was boardshorts down at Bondi or a singlet brought home from a Bali holiday, didn't we just love a tie dye moment? Good news: tie dye hasn't gone anywhere. Exhibit A? These STAX bike shorts. Get back on-trend with this paired-down, pastel colourway.
Abrand A '94 Slim Overalls in Blue Denim
"Did I do thattt?" Buckle up for a new wave of coveralls, with slimline tailoring and a body-hugging bodice. This Australian-made, super stretchy pair of overalls will take from winter to spring depending on how you layer it. Stylish and relaxed, this is one 90s trend we're happy to see making a comeback.
Rollas Classic Straight Jeans in 90'S Blue
Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get… unless you're wearing Rollas. Slip into this super-soft, extra-straight pair of classic 5 pocket faded jeans for a good outfit day, everytime. Made with a rigid fabric (just like we remember them back then), these new favorites will last until they're on-trend again.
Levi's x Specsavers Levi 10 Glasses
Totally buggin'! Back in the 90s, specs certainly weren't as in vogue-or style-focused-as they are now. Drawing inspiration from the shades of Levi's denim, this collaboration features retro round-angled frames, crafted in a silver finish. Pull on your denim jacket and you're good to go.
Converse Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars
From Cool Runnings to Pulp Fiction, the classic Chucks were the footwear of choice for many movie cameos, and just about every 90s kid. The signature high-top style, sturdy flat soles and iconic star logo emblazoned on the side with pride are the reasons this Converse style is still as popular as ever today!
Roxy Jacenko Accessories Wide Faux Fur Headband in Pink
Ugh, as if we couldn't include this perfectly preppy headband! This style of fluffy pink headband walked so that Britney's ‘Oops! I Did It Again' ponytail accessories could run. Wear it your way in 2020 with a wider band for extra comfort, and softer, flatter fabric for a touch of class.
100 Pcs Barrettes Snap Hair Clips and Small Butterfly Hair Clips
When our hairdresser didn't quite get the Rachel Green haircut right, these little clips were always there to save the day. Now loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Scarlett Johansson, a handful of these colourful butterflies will complete any 90s themed ensemble. We love the versatility of this kit, including both barrettes and clips.
Poppy Lissiman Sunglasses in Courtney
Move over Cher Horowitz! Get shady in a pair of iconic Poppy Lissiman designs, cut in a dramatically thin silhouette. The tortoiseshell is our cool-girl pattern of choice, while the light-brown tinted lenses will cut through glare and piercing stares.
