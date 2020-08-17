Chrissy TeigenMiley CyrusBindi IrwinShop E!VideosPhotos

Neon VintagE!: Shop the 90s with These Fashion Throwbacks

Yeah Baby! Get nostalgic with tie dye, slim shades and bright hues.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Aug 17, 2020 2:14 AMTags
ShoppingShopShop Fashion
Neon VintagE!: SHop the 90s Edit

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're going back to a better time: the 1990s.

It's the trend that celebs like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Selena Gomez are fully embracing, and we're here for it. Not only did the era bring splashes of colour and accessories galore, it also embraced comfortable dressing and soft, wearable fabrics.

From overalls for the new age, to tie dye dreams and hair accessories from yesteryear, we've got your guide to jumping back a few decades in style. Inflatable bubble chair optional.

Related: This Butterfly Clips Glam is Everything

STAX Tie Dye Bike Shorts in Sky

Eat my shorts! Whether it was boardshorts down at Bondi or a singlet brought home from a Bali holiday, didn't we just love a tie dye moment? Good news: tie dye hasn't gone anywhere. Exhibit A? These STAX bike shorts. Get back on-trend with this paired-down, pastel colourway.

$49.95
STAX

Boohoo Tie Dye Oversized Sweater in Purple

Do the ‘dye and pull on this effortless oversized sweater for the ultimate 90s throwback. With ribbed sleeves for your pleasure, this pullover is totally rad enough for rollin' with the homies. Team up with your favourite flairs for a cute off-duty look.

$50
$28
boohoo

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Liam Hemsworth Is "Living a Different Life" After Miley Cyrus Split

2

Ash Christian, Filmmaker and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dead at 35

3

Neon VintagE!: Shop the 90s

Ellesse Pink Bandeau Top

Just try and steal our sunshine in this bedazzled bandeau top. Featuring the Ellesse logo encrusted in rainbow rhinestones, you'll be sitting pretty in pink and comfortable to boot. Part of a matching set, all we need is our trusty bucket hat to complete the look.

$40
ASOS

Abrand A '94 Slim Overalls in Blue Denim

"Did I do thattt?" Buckle up for a new wave of coveralls, with slimline tailoring and a body-hugging bodice. This Australian-made, super stretchy pair of overalls will take from winter to spring depending on how you layer it. Stylish and relaxed, this is one 90s trend we're happy to see making a comeback.

$159.95
$90
Glue Store

Rollas Classic Straight Jeans in 90'S Blue

Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get… unless you're wearing Rollas. Slip into this super-soft, extra-straight pair of classic 5 pocket faded jeans for a good outfit day, everytime. Made with a rigid fabric (just like we remember them back then), these new favorites will last until they're on-trend again.

$139.95
General Pants

Levi's x Specsavers Levi 10 Glasses

Totally buggin'! Back in the 90s, specs certainly weren't as in vogue-or style-focused-as they are now. Drawing inspiration from the shades of Levi's denim, this collaboration features retro round-angled frames, crafted in a silver finish. Pull on your denim jacket and you're good to go.

$259
Specsavers

Converse Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars

From Cool Runnings to Pulp Fiction, the classic Chucks were the footwear of choice for many movie cameos, and just about every 90s kid. The signature high-top style, sturdy flat soles and iconic star logo emblazoned on the side with pride are the reasons this Converse style is still as popular as ever today!

$120
Converse

Roxy Jacenko Accessories Wide Faux Fur Headband in Pink

Ugh, as if we couldn't include this perfectly preppy headband! This style of fluffy pink headband walked so that Britney's ‘Oops! I Did It Again' ponytail accessories could run. Wear it your way in 2020 with a wider band for extra comfort, and softer, flatter fabric for a touch of class.

$40
RJA

100 Pcs Barrettes Snap Hair Clips and Small Butterfly Hair Clips

When our hairdresser didn't quite get the Rachel Green haircut right, these little clips were always there to save the day. Now loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Scarlett Johansson, a handful of these colourful butterflies will complete any 90s themed ensemble. We love the versatility of this kit, including both barrettes and clips.

$20.53
Amazon AU

Poppy Lissiman Sunglasses in Courtney

Move over Cher Horowitz! Get shady in a pair of iconic Poppy Lissiman designs, cut in a dramatically thin silhouette. The tortoiseshell is our cool-girl pattern of choice, while the light-brown tinted lenses will cut through glare and piercing stares.

$130
The Iconic

Can't get enough of the 90s? Shop New Finds From the Celeb-Loved Tie Dye Trend! 

Trending Stories

1

Ash Christian, Filmmaker and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dead at 35

2
Exclusive

Liam Hemsworth Is "Living a Different Life" After Miley Cyrus Split

3

Everything We Learned About Chrishell Stause's Bombshell Divorce

4

Neon VintagE!: Shop the 90s

5

Inside Jennifer Lawrence's Happily Ever After With Cooke Maroney