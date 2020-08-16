Only Cardi B Could Pull Off Wearing a Dress Made Out Of Bandanas

Cardi B continues to serve us beauty and fashion during quarantine.

The "WAP" rapper might be stuck at home like the rest of us, but she's not missing any opportunity to make her balcony her runway. On Saturday, Aug. 15, Cardi posted photos of her wildly colorful dress by designer Natasha Zinko.

However, her bright and bold piece was anything but basic.

The 27-year-old star slipped into a dress that was made out of bandanas. From pink to purple to lime green and baby blue, bandanas of all shades wrapped all over Cardi's body. Her accessories were just as eye-catching.

Cardi tied her audacious look together with white-hot strappy heels, a custom-made Birkin bag that was painted in the bandana print and an extremely long ponytail that had bandanas weaved into her braid.

All in all, her design looked like a work of art. "Rep your flag," the singer cheekily captioned her Instagram post.