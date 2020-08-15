Linda Manz, Days of Heaven Star, Dies at 58 After Lung Cancer Battle

Linda Manz has passed away.

The Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue actress died on Friday, Aug. 14, according to her family's social media post. The Hollywood star was 58 years old.

Manz's son, Michael Guthrie, set up a GoFundMe page for his late mother and revealed that she died after battling lung cancer and pneumonia.

"It is with a broken and heavy heart that we ask you both as friends and family for your help with Linda Guthrie's final expenses. Linda passed away August 14 after battling with lung cancer and pneumonia," a message read. "She leaves behind a husband two son's and three grand children who all love and miss her tremendously, Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many."

Guthrie wrote in closing, "what ever you can do to help with the funeral will be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless. rest in peace we love you MOM."