Meet the Model Agency That Is Redefining Beauty in the Fashion Industry

Zebedee Management has worked with and for people with disabilities and visible differences. Keep scrolling below to see some of the many beautiful faces making a huge impact.

True beauty always comes from being yourself.

When it comes to fashion runways and photo shoots, some Americans may be used to seeing a familiar look from models. But in recent years, one talent agency has been working to increase the representation of people in such spaces.

Established in 2017, Zebedee Management was created to help give young people and adults with disabilities and visible differences the opportunity to shine on a bigger platform.

"Our mission is to increase the positive representation of these models in fashion, advertising and wider media,"co-director Zoe Proctor shared with E! News. "We are part of the #inclusionrevolution." 

Since its launch, the agency has given their models opportunities to be part of campaigns with Tommy Hilfiger, Gucci, Hollister Co. and many other brands. And while each photo shoot has given the model a new sense of confidence, it also has inspired consumers around the world.  

"For such a long time, our models have faced discrimination and been excluded from the industry. Zebedee has given them the platform to shine!" Zoe shared. "Being a part of a fashion or beauty campaign means the world to them. It increases their self-esteem and feelings of self-worth. Not only does it impact them, but also their friends and family and wider society."

Keep scrolling to see just some of the many talented, positive and beautiful models Zebedee has worked with.

David PD Hyde
Ellie Goldstein

Gucci Beauty cast 18-year-old Ellie, who has Down Syndrome, as part of their "Unconventional Beauty" campaign. When she's not modeling for high-fashion brands, she loves all things performing arts.

Darren Black @darren_black
Bernadette Hagans

"I feel empowered when I model. Before my amputation of my leg, I was really shy. Modeling has helped my confidence grow and I feel amazing shooting," 24-year-old Belfast model Bernadette shared when participating in a shoot with Huckbody. "I love that I'm able to be a part of the change in the industry." 

Hollister
Baillie Annalise

Hollister Co. asked 21-year-old Bailie, who has vitiligo, to model their swimsuits. The longtime dancer was also part of an Avon campaign where she expressed her dreams. "I've never looked the same as anyone else," she shared. "I would love to become this hand model. I'd love for my hands to be everywhere." 

@scallywagfox
Chloe Lennon

Zebedee Management collaborated with the #RadicalBeautyProject on their first ever group shoot for World Down Syndrome Day. One model was 6-year-old Chloe, who loves to sing and participate in ballet and cheerleading classes. 

@scallywagfox
Franke Porter

"What I would say is important to me about Frankie being involved in the project is that hopefully it is breaking down barriers and obviously raising the profile of people with Down Syndrome. People with DS have been kept in the shadows for too long! They need to shine their amazingness on the world!" Vicky Porter shared after her 6-year-old son was featured in the #RadicalBeautyProject shoot. "It is showing that people with DS have WORTH and to not put limitations on Frankie. I believe he has huge potential. He is living his BEST Life and loving it." 

Darren Black @darren_black
Mollie Pearce

When not enjoying a variety of sports like gymnastics, ballet, tap dancing and trampolining, the 18-year-old can be found modeling with Tommy Hilfiger, Huckbody and more. "Since I started modeling, my confidence has grown massively and I am no longer afraid to show my disability off," Mollie shared. 

Darren Black @darren_black
Reneé Bryant-Mulcare

"I was paralyzed from the age of only 6 days old, and I then began to use a wheelchair from the age of 4," Reneé previously shared. "Growing up with my disability from such a young age, my self-esteem and self-confidence was so low. I felt so different from everyone else and I didn't see many people that looked like me, certainly not in the media or fashion industry anyway."

Since beginning her journey with Zebedee, Reneé says she is now "living a dream that I didn't think could ever be made true."

"I've always wanted to be a part of creating better representation in the world, and having the opportunity to be a model now, has made that become a reality," the 21-year-old said. "  have grown so much further into self-acceptance and confidence since I have started this journey. I have grown to celebrate my disability and to own all of the things that make me who I am, rather than feeling insecure about them" 

