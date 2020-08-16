Chrissy TeigenMiley CyrusBindi IrwinShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Khloe Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne and a Love & Hip Hop star all debuted major changes on social media, while The Bachelorette is undergoing yet another casting shakeup.

Those pesky reality stars, always changin' on you.

In this week's round-up of the most shocking celebrity transformations of the week, you'll notice a bit of a trend: more than a couple of reality stars decided to show off new looks on social media.

Kelly Osbourne detailed how much weight she's lost recently, while a Love & Hip Hop fan-favorite took to her Instagram to share her postpartum fitness journey with her followers, including all of the progress photos she took along the way.

Plus, The Bachelorette is going to look a little different this upcoming season as Clare Crawley isn't the only star set to replaced midway through the process. That franchise, always keeping us on our toes...even more so when it's not currently airing. 

And is it truly a story about transformations without including a Kardashian choosing to make a change to their hairstyle? (Yes, that was a rhetorical question.)

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne

The singer recently opened up about her weight loss journey on social media, taking to the platform to detail how many pounds she's dropped and how she did it.

Responding to The Real host Jeannie Mai's Instagram comment that she "lost a lot of weight," Osbourne revealed, "That's right mamma Mai. I lost 85lbs since I last saw you," Osbourne wrote. "Can you believe it?"

And after sharing a photo of a new piece of clothing that was a size small, Osbourne shared, "Yes...I'm bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!"

Instagram/Erica Mena Samuels
Erica Mena

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star opened up about her health journey almost six months after giving birth in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I've come along [sic] way," she wrote. "6 months postpartum and no matter how bad they want my results to be from surgery (even during a pandemic). Breastfeeding, eating clean and working my ass off everyday really paid off."

Mena and husband Safaree Samuels welcomed their first child together, daughter, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed, in February, and the reality star admitted in her caption, "Once my doctor gave me the go ahead I went beast mode."

But her fitness and diet routine wasn't about losing weight, writing, "It was never about snapping back because honestly I'm ready to get pregnant again."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The Bachelorette

In the franchise's most dramatic twist ever, Chris Harrison is being replaced as the host. At least temporarily.

 Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher stepped in for the OG host after he had to bust out of the bubble to take his son to college, sources confirm to E! News.

Due to the pandemic, The Bachelorette has moved all production to the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, and all cast and crew have to quarantine for several days and receive multiple negative COVID-19 tests before they are allowed on set. Even Chris Harrison is not above the rules. Luckily for Fletcher, she'd already been quarantining at home.

Instagram/Will Smith
Will Smith

The Smiths might need to bring a dentist to the Red Table. 

The Ali star teamed up with singer/Tik Tok enthusiast Jason Derulo to play a casual game of golf indoors...that resulted in a serious injury for Smith, with the "Savage Love" singer knocking out his two front teeth.

The 51-year-old posted the video of the game of putt-putt-gone-very-wrong on his Instagram, writing, "And we never saw @jasonderulo again."

Fortunately, the injury seems to be another one of Derulo's TikTok pranks. The 30-year-old made headlines in May when he tried out a "life hack" by trying to eat a cob of corn off a power drill, chipping his two front teeth in the process, only to later reveal it was a joke. Sound familiar? 

NBCU Photo Bank
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting flipped, turned upside down.

The beloved comedy is coming back and Will Smith is on board, but it's not going to be like the Fresh Prince you remember. Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV are producing a new version of the series inspired by a fan-made trailer that went viral in 2019.

The trailer, created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper, reimagined the show as a drama called Bel-Air with essentially the same exact plot as the '90s NBC sitcom—a teen is sent from Philadelphia to his rich uncle's house in Bel-Air—but with a much darker vibe.

BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

Never afraid to shake things up, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted her latest hairstyle while stepping out in Turks and Caicos with Tristan Thompson—and it might just be her most practical look yet. 

Kardashian rocked a sleek and straight brunette bob, which just brushed her shoulders. After a long time sporting blonde locks, it looks like KoKo was ready to see if bobs have more fun. 

