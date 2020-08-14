The MixtapE! Presents Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ciara and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music lovers. And what a week it was. Not only did we get a new Ciara music video—which proved that, even two days before giving birth, she's still an unstoppable force of nature—but we welcomed a newly single Miley Cyrus back to the music scene, as well. Of course, they weren't alone in delivering the goods.

From one very high-profile remix to the rise of a K-pop supergroup and more, there was so much good stuff. These are our picks for the best of the week's best.