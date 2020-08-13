Glam Up Your Face Mask Game With Vistaprint's Artist Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With face masks now part of the new normal, there are more and more opportunities to find masks that express your personal style. But Vistaprint is changing the game with their new Artist Collection, featuring designs from Futura Laboratories, Jen Stark, Parra and Geoff McFetridge!

Ranging from Futura's graffiti to Jen Stark's colorful 3D art, Vistaprint's first capsule collection from world-renowned artists features bright and colorful options for those who like to show their feathers, or mellow prints if you still want to stand out, but just a little bit. As with all of Vistaprint's masks, each one features advanced protection and layered filtration, with two built-in layers that can turn into three with the addition of a replaceable filter. They're durable, breathable, stretchy and lightweight, with fabric that wicks away moisture and adjustable ear straps. They're also machine washable.

Vistaprint's masks are always in high demand, but there's no doubt the Artist Collection will sell out fast. Make sure you get yours today! Shop below for some highlights from the collection.