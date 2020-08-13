Elizabeth's Brother Is Ready to Fight Andrei in Sneak Peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The men in Elizabeth's life are definitely not getting along right now.

On the last episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Elizabeth's family's visit to Moldova was not going well. Her brother Charlie got into a huge fight with her husband Andrei, with both men exchanging curse words and threats of violence.

In E! News' exclusive clip from the Sunday, Aug. 16 episode, Charlie and Elizabeth's dad Chuck are expressing their concerns that maybe the man they got to know in the U.S. is not the real Andrei, and forcing Elizabeth to answer for him.

"Where's your bum husband at?" Charlie asks. "What's his deal?"

Meanwhile, Chuck confesses some thoughts to the camera.

"Andrei's been in the United States for over two years, and I've never seen him disrespect me and my family like he has since we've been here in Moldova. Maybe it's because he's over here, he feels emboldened to act like that, or maybe this is really who he is. But I don't like it."