Jason Sudeikis Teases Possible Saturday Night Live Reunion With Maya Rudolph

Are Jason Sudeikis and Maya Rudolph officially returning to Saturday Night Live?

The 44-year-old actor, known for his impersonation of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, is open to taking on his infamous character once again. In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis addressed the possibility of reuniting with former SNL co-star Maya Rudolph. As fans of the show may know, Rudolph has portrayed United States senator Kamala Harris on the NBC series in the past. And, now that Harris has been selected as Biden's running mate in the 2020 election, fans are hoping to see Rudolph and Sudeikis back in character.

Sudeikis, who left SNL in 2013, teased a possible reunion with Rudolph during a virtual Late Show chat on Wednesday, Aug. 12. "If I should be so lucky, yeah," he said. "I mean that was, it was great news, not even in a political way. Just any time we get to see more of Maya performing the better."

He added of Rudolph's performances, "I think the country and the world is better for it, the internet."