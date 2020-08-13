Why Five Bedrooms Is the Perfect Show to Binge Right Now

Five strangers move in together…what could go wrong?



That's the plot of the new Peacock original series Five Bedrooms. The show, which launches on NBCU's streaming service today (Aug. 13), follows the story of five Australian singles who get tipsy at a wedding together and decide to pool their money to buy a house they otherwise couldn't afford individually.



While the premise sounds like a catalyst for lots of laughs, the show's stars Kat Stewart, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Roy Joseph and Hugh Sheridan promise lots of heartwarming moments too.



"It not a straight comedy and it's not a straight drama. To me, it's rooted in truth, which is where all the best laughs come from, but it's also got so much heart," Stewart tells E! News exclusively.

Sheridan adds, "I think one of the beautiful things about Five Bedrooms is the characters, while they're very kind people and they care for each other, they're also very flawed human beings and I think that adds a level of honestly to the show, which is really endearing."