Go Inside Kylie Jenner's Tropical Getaway for Her 23rd Birthday

Kylie Jenner rang in her birthday with a bang!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turned 23 years old on Monday, Aug. 10, enjoyed a tropical getaway with her nearest and dearest. According to a source, Kylie jet-setted to Turks and Caicos for her birthday trip.

She was accompanied by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Plus, the beauty mogul's BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), joined in on the fun.

While Kylie hasn't shared too many details or behind-the-scenes clips of her tropical getaway, she did show off her wildly colorful birthday outfit and her amazing ocean views.

"thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress," she posted on Instagram with several images of her body-hugging dress that was adorned with bright and bold jewels.

"Best way to bring in 23," she captioned her Instagram Stories, alongside a short video of the beach waves hitting the sand during sunset.