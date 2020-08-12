Why Rec Room Is Destined to Become Your New Wardrobe Fave

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're not yet familiar with the awesomeness that is Rec Room, allow us to introduce you to this women-of-color-owned brand!

Offering ethically-made clothing made in California by the makers of team USA's Olympic wear, Rec Room takes a more active spin on everyday closet staples. Each piece is crafted using a high-quality, Italian-made antimicrobial and wrinkle-resistant microfiber nylon/lycra fabric, making for stretchy, silky, buttery-soft and ultra-comfortable dresses, tanks and tees, shorts and more that are built for all-day wear. Plus, through its 1% for Racial Justice Initiative, Rec Room contributes 1% of gross sales to organizations working to eradicate systems of racial injustice. Additionally, 1% of every purchase is contributed to co2-omitting reforestation initiatives via its carbon offset program.

We know you're gonna love what Rec Room has to offer. If you need some hints on where to start, we've shared some of our brand faves below!