Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause "Never" Cheated On Each Other: Sources

As Davina Potratz said in Selling Sunset, "There are two sides to every story."
In the third season of the Netflix reality series, viewers learned that Chrishell Stause was blindsided by husband Justin Hartley's decision to file for divorce. But in the absence of an account from Justin, fans were left to speculate over what inspired the sudden split, with some theorizing he might have cheated on his wife of two years.
However, a source tells E! News that rumors of the This Is Us star's infidelity are "100 percent false."
So why did Justin actually file for divorce? Well, a source close to Chrishell claims that remains a mystery.
"Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would actually end their marriage," the insider explains, adding, "They always brushed their problems under the rug."
But the source notes Chrishell doesn't have closure. The insider says, "She speculates a lot about what truly happened between them."
"Chrishell is heartbroken that he has moved on so quickly," the source continues. "It doesn't do her any good to dwell on the possibilities of Justin cheating, and is trying to move on."
And while the first source says the rumors are false, it seems the real estate agent wasn't totally convinced of Justin's innocence as of four days ago. On her Twitter account, she liked two tweets that hinted he might've had an affair with his now-girlfriend Sofia Pernas prior to the split.
One of the tweets, from Twitter user @ConcernedSoapFan, read, "@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward's way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her."
The other tweet highlighted an unverified report on celeb scoop site Blind Gossip, which claims Justin was "having an affair" months before he filed for divorce, among other allegations.
But the first source reiterates, "Cheating was never in the cards and never happened on either side."
E! News reached out to Chrishell for comment.
With the divorce bringing Justin's character into question, his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley, has spoken out to defend him. She said the actor is an "exemplification of a solid man" and a "dear friend and devoted father to our daughter." She continued, "No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built."
Hours later, Chrishell seemingly reacted by posting a statement to her Instagram Story, writing in part, "Be the woman who fixes another woman's crown without telling the world it was crooked."