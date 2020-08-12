Colton Underwood Reveals His Relationship Status Amid Lucy Hale Romance Rumors

Colton Underwood is setting the record straight about his relationship status.

Ever since The Bachelor alum became single, Bachelor Nation fans have been even more tuned into his love life. Back in May, he and Cassie Randolph decided to go their separate ways after two years together.

But by July, Colton appeared to have moved on as he sparked romance rumors with Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale. While the duo didn't publicly address the speculation surrounding their relationship, the reality TV personality is ready to speak out about it now... well, kind of.