Watch Phoenix Suns Players' Priceless Reactions as Family Members Announce the Starting Lineup

While they've been in the NBA "bubble" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Phoenix Suns players got a sweet reminder of home during Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was a winning game from the start for the Phoenix Suns. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Arizona basketball team victoriously faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers, but before the game got underway, the players got an ultra sweet surprise from their families back home. 

Considering they've been in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, Fla. for about a month now amid the coronavirus pandemic, the athletes got a special reminder of their loved ones when they popped up in pre-taped clips to enthusiastically announce the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, which included Cameron Johnson, Deandre AytonMikal Bridges and Ricky Rubio

Shooting guard Devin Booker's introduction came from his devoted fan and friend, Jenna Warren

"I'm not crying... you are," the team's Twitter account posted, along with a video of the players as they reacted to the unexpected announcers. "We surprised the team with starting lineups announced by their families at home."

The surprise even got a stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

"That was AMAZING!!!!!!!!" the iconic athlete tweeted. "S/O the Suns for that. Damn I miss my family!"

The Phoenix Suns have been making headlines for their seven game winning streak since games began again in late July, making them the only undefeated team currently in the NBA's bubble. On Thursday, they're set to go back up against the Dallas Mavericks, who they beat by two points on Aug. 2. 

Whatever happens, we're sure their families and fans will be proudly watching from home. 

