Chrishell Stause Appears to Respond After Justin Hartley's Ex Lindsay Praises Him

The off-screen drama continues for these two TV stars.
Amid the headlines surrounding This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and their divorce, the actor's ex-wife, Lindsay Korman-Hartley, came to his defense on Tuesday, Aug. 11 with a public message of support.
In her social media statement, Korman-Hartley expressed her appreciation to her former partner for being an "exemplification of a solid man," a "dear friend and devoted father to our daughter."
"We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity," she closed. "No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built."
Hours later, Stause posted a statement to her own Instagram Story, seemingly in response to Korman-Hartley. "Be the woman who fixes another woman's crown without telling the world it was crooked," it read. Stause added in a comment, "Women who build each other up are my tribe."
While her intentions behind the statement aren't entirely clear, her and Hartley's divorce does not seem amicable from Stause's point of view.
In a new episode from the third season of Selling Sunset, Stause shared how she learned they were getting divorced. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed," she told a co-star. "45 minutes later, the world knew."
Stause added, "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers and I f--king want answers."
Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The actor also listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, even though they went on to make several more appearances as a couple after that. In May, he was spotted kissing his former Young and The Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. The two have since continued to fuel rumors of a budding romance.